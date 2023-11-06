Victor Vector: Wembanyama rising up historical rookie rankings through six games

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on youfrom a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.
Here, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.
The metrics (and the points awarded for each statistical category):
• Points scored (0.5)• Field goals made (1)• Field goals attempted (-0.45)• Free throws made (1)• Free throws attempted (-0.75)• 3-pointers made (3)• Rebounds (1.5)• Assists (2)• Steals (3)• Blocks (3)• Turnovers (-2)
Shoutout: Bill Russell, who led his team to a championship as a rookie; Wilt Chamberlain and Wes Unseld, the only two players ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year; and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who walked into the league averaging a 29-15-4, all of whom made their professional debuts prior to 1970.
It is a challenge to draw comparisons across eras, but it is a bit easier from the late 1970s on, after the NBA installed the 82-game season (1967), recognized blocks and steals (1973) and merged with the ABA (1976).
All ranking systems are flawed, and the most notable vulnerability here is the 3-point advantage for modern players. While the NBA added the 3-point line in 1979, Larry Bird, for example, never averaged more than 3.3 attempts per game in his career. Even LeBron James attempted only 2.7 a game as a rookie in 2003-04. Luka Dončić, on the other hand, averaged 7.1 a game in 2017-18, and Wembanyama is averaging 5.3 through six games.
Experience negates a large part of that advantage. James was (and remains) a rarity as an instant prep-to-pro success, and the one-and-done rule was not implemented until the mid-2000s. Before then, rookies came into the NBA more seasoned. Fifteen of the 19 previous phenoms we highlight here played at least two college seasons. Yao Ming entered the NBA at age 22 after five seasons on the Shanghai Sharks. Two years of service in the Naval Reserves made David Robinson a 24-year-old rookie. You get the point.
We will find out if it all comes out in the wash. That is what the tracker is for. Before we get started, a key:
Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks
Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus
Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X):Default season settings
Without further ado, the Victor Vector rankings: Week 1 (16th) • Week 2 (6th) ...
20. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets
2002-03: 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM
Through six games (4-2): 20-22-4-0-2, 8 TO (8-18 FG, 0-0 3P, 4-7 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 39.65
19. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
1979-80: 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM
Through six games (4-2): 60-20-16-3-4, 10 TO (21-44 FG, 0-0 3P, 18-24 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 94.2
18. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons
1981-82: 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM
Through six games (3-3): 140-20-37-6-1, *25 TO (47-107 FG, 1-4 3P, 45-60 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 146.85
(*Game-to-game turnovers unavailable. Estimate based on season average.)
17. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers
2010-11: 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM
Through six games (1-5): 111-60-11-4-1, 13 TO (43-86 FG, 0-1 3P, 25-44 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 152.8
16. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics
2007-08: 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM
Through six games (0-6): 133-32-13-8-4, 20 TO (49-124 FG, 12-40 3P, 23-30 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 166.2
15. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
2018-19: 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM
Through six games (2-4): 112-37-24-5-2, 24 TO (39-91 FG, 15-43 3P, 19-27 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 174.3
14. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets
2005-06: 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM
Through six games (2-4): 93-26-34-11-1, 16 TO (33-72 FG, 5-21 3P, 22-25 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 176.35
13. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs
1997-98: 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM
Through six games (2-1): 85-67-14-2-17, 22 TO (37-65 FG, 0-1 3P, 11-26 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 183.25
12. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks
1985-86: 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM
Through six games (0-6): 128-57-11-10-10, 23 TO (48-106 FG, 0-0 3P, 32-41 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 187.05
11. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
1996-97: 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM
Through six games (3-3): 142-28-28-13-4, 29 TO (47-98 FG, 12-28 3P, 36-60 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 191.9
10. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
2003-04: 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM
Through six games (1-5): 101-46-42-10-4, 22 TO (42-97 FG, 2-12 3P, 15-24 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 202.85
9. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets
1984-85: 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM
Through six games (6-0): 113-59-10-5-20, 16 TO (49-84 FG, 0-0 3P, 15-30 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 211.7
8. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1984-85: 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM
Through six games (4-2): 141-28-30-17-10, 24 TO (50-108 FG, 0-0 3P, 41-47 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 212.65
7. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons
1994-95: 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM
Through six games (4-2): 141-31-29-9-8, 17 TO (52-95 FG, 3-7 3P, 34-41 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 213.5
6. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
2023-24: 20.5 PTS (49/31/74), 8.2 REB, 2.0 AST (3.8 TO), 1.3 STL, 2.7 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 19.9 PER, 58.2 TS%, .047 WS/48, -0.5 BPM
Through six games (3-3): 123-49-12-8-16, 23 TO (45-92 FG, 10-32 3P, 23-31 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 218.35
5. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets
1983-84: 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM
Through six games (2-4): 125-80-14-1-14, 21 TO (53-102 FG, 0-1 3P, 19-28 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 218.6
4. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
1979-80: 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM
Through six games (4-2): 112-47-27-12-7, 14 TO (47-87 FG, 2-6 3P, 16-21 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 223.6
3. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets
1991-92: 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM
Through six games (3-3): 114-90-10-8-18, 26 TO (40-98 FG, 0-0 3P, 34-47 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 232.65
2. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs
1989-90: 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM
Through six games (3-3): 128-77-13-10-21, 24 TO (38-78 FG, 0-0 3P, 52-72 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 251.4
1. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic
1992-93: 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL
Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM
Through six games (4-2): 158-101-7-4-20, 27 TO (60-103 FG, 0-0 3P, 38-65 FT)
Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 2): 265.4