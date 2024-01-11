Victor Wembanyama records 1st career triple-double in only 21 minutes vs. Pistons

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, right, is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

The Detroit Pistons have allowed many big nights for their opponents this season, and San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama used that opening to post a career first on Wednesday.

The 7-foot-4 phenom posted his first career triple-double, with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in only 21 minutes of a 130-108 win over the owners of the NBA's worst record. He recorded zero turnovers during the game.

At 20 years and six days old, Wembanyama became the fifth-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double, surpassed by only Josh Giddey, LaMelo Ball, Markelle Fultz and Luka Doncic, all of whom were 19 years old. Notably, all of those players are guards or wings, making Wembanyama the youngest big man to do this.

With this assist, Victor Wembanyama secures the first triple-double of his young career 👏



One of those assists included a between-the-legs pass. To be clear, it wasn't between his legs.

Wembanyama remains a central figure in the Rookie of the Year race, with his major competition coming from Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, a fellow lengthy freak. Wembanyama has an advantage in some major stats, including the NBA lead in blocks per game entering Wednesday, though Holmgren has the far more efficient shooting numbers and plays for a significantly better team.

Wembanyama entered this season with a difficult task, as few teenagers are ever asked to become their team's top contributor from Day 1. The Spurs were low on talent last year and went 22-60, but they are now 6-30 and on pace for an even worse record this season.

That meant Wembanyama's development wasn't going to be a straight line. He has most certainly flashed this season, while also having off days, like every other young player. Wednesday was another flash, with many more likely to come.