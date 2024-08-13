Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy reportedly expected to undergo knee surgery after experiencing soreness

Las Vegas Raiders v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 10: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the pre-season game against Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will likely need knee surgery after complaining of soreness this past weekend, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Once McCarthy undergoes the surgery, the team will then know just how much time the 2024 No. 10 overall draft pick will miss.

This could very well cement Sam Darnold's status as the team's starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the New York Giants.

This story will be updated.

