Warriors eliminate Rockets, James Harden's postseason struggles and Kofie's eulogy for Piston's season

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Kofie Yeboah react to the Golden State Warriors defeating the Houston Rockets in game 7 and preview their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Next, Vince and Kofie take a look at James Harden’s poor performance in the Los Angeles Clippers game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets and preview the matchup between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the second round.

Later, Kofie gives his eulogy to the Detroit Pistons promising season that ended at the hands of the New York Knicks.

(2:29) Warriors win Game 7 vs. Rockets

(12:15) Should the Rockets pursue Kevin Durant or Giannis?

(17:51) Warriors vs. Timberwolves preview

(28:51) James Harden struggles in Game 7

(40:54) Thunder vs. Nuggets preview

(49:47) Kofi’s eulogy to the Detroit Piston’s season

