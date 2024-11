Warriors' Stephen Curry out with knee soreness for Wednesday's game vs. Thunder

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Stephen Curry is out for Wednesday's matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder due to knee soreness.

More specifically, Curry is sidelined with bilateral knee soreness and Patellofemoral pain, according to the NBA injury report.