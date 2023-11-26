Washington kicker Grady Gross surprised with scholarship after hitting game-winning field goal

Washington place-kicker Grady Gross is lifted by win over Washington State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports

Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.

Not only did the Washington kicker boot the game-winning field goal as time expired in the Huskies' 24-21 win over rival Washington State, but he was also put on scholarship after the game.

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer surprised Gross in the locker room, and he did it in front of the whole team in an awesome moment.

Gross drilled a 42-yard field goal to clinch Washington’s perfect 12-0 regular season.

With that clutch make, Gross improved to 11-of-14 on field tries this year, including 4-of-5 on kicks of 40-plus yards. Gross missed from 43 earlier on Saturday, but redeemed himself when it mattered most.

Gross, a sophomore, arrived at Washington last season and served as the team’s kickoff specialist for most of the 2022 season. This season, he took over the Huskies’ place-kicking duties.

In addition to being 11-of-14 on field goals, Gross is a perfect 54-of-54 on extra points.

And now he’s on scholarship.

