Way-too-early 2024 fantasy football 12-team first-round mock draft

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror, and the NFL offseason is in full swing. But before every team looks to morph and upgrade for 2024, the Yahoo Fantasy Football analysts decided to put together a way-too-early 12-team first-round mock draft — who's building the best team?

Round 1, Pick 1: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

CMC is a tier-of-his-own player, the unchallenged overall RB1. He was the decisive player in 2023 fantasy, leading the NFL in rushing, scrimmage yards and TDs. It's simply not reasonable to pick anyone else at the top. — Andy Behrens

Round 1, Pick 2: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Any of four different wide receivers would make sense here. I'm content to take the position's most cartoonishly fast player, a guy who just led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and receiving scores (13). Hill has been utterly unstoppable in Miami, averaging 106.3 yards per game over the past two seasons while catching 70% of his targets. — Behrens

Round 1, Pick 3: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Hall just finished as a top-five fantasy back despite seeing limited snaps over the first month of the season while recovering from knee surgery and playing for a bottom-five offense. With Aaron Rodgers returning, a likely improved Jets offensive line and an unmatched skill set in his prime, Hall is even worth consideration with the first overall pick. — Dalton Del Don

Round 1, Pick 4: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

I strongly debated Justin Jefferson here but went with Lamb, who averaged 13.0 targets and 115.3 receiving yards while scoring 13 touchdowns over the final 12 games last season (including the playoffs and following the team's bye). Lamb should continue to be the focal point of Dallas' offense in 2024. — Del Don

Round 1, Pick 5: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

I fully expect Kirk Cousins to be back with the Vikings, but in the (admittedly unlikely) event he isn't, my eye is pulled away from Justin Jefferson to Ja'Marr Chase here, like that one meme. I am all in for a Bengals bounceback in 2024. A healthy Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection has a claim to be the best in the league and could become even stronger if Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd both leave town. Chase is my pick to be the No. 1 fantasy receiver of 2024 as Burrow goes on his revenge tour. — Mo Castillo

Round 1, Pick 6: Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

This is less about Kyren Williams as an individual talent; I might go so far as saying Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are all better backs from a pure physical, natural talent perspective. No, this is more about getting the starting RB in a Sean McVay offense. Williams was THE league winner last season — I'm not overthinking this one. — Castillo

Round 1, Pick 7: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

JJ here is a steal. He missed seven games last year and still went past 1,000 receiving yards. QB situation is a question mark (come back Kirk Cousins!), but this is still one of the best WRs in the NFL who will command 10+ targets per game. Will 2024 be the year he hits 2,000 yards? — Jorge Martin

Round 1, Pick 8: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

I'm dreaming of Zac Robinson bringing the McVay offense to Atlanta and putting Bijan in the featured role. Bijan last year totaled 1,463 yards and eight TDs while being underutilized. With just a little more volume we could be looking at 1,800-plus scrimmage yards and 12-15 TDs. — Martin

Round 1, Pick 9: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

It looks like the Lions are running it back for 2024, which is great news for the Sun God. He's one of the most consistent target-earners and reception-collectors in the game, a reliable player who eases your mind on a Sunday. — Scott Pianowski

Round 1, Pick 10: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor was quietly popping at the end of his 2023 season, scoring seven times in his final six starts and handling heavy volume. Year 2 of the Shane Steichen offense in Indianapolis should be a blast, and while much of the attention will be given to sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson, don't forget to proactively target Taylor. — Pianowski

Round 1, Pick 11: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

He's as good an individual talent as any receiver we usually take in Round 1. Plays in a perfect offensive ecosystem for hyperproduction. — Matt Harmon

Round 1, Pick 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Doesn't have a flawless profile but presents excellent upside in an ideal situation for his skill set. Leaning into positional scarcity in an ever-volatile running back landscape. — Harmon