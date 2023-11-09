Week 10 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball up the field in the first half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

It's very likely that Lions' running back David Montgomery returns to the field in Week 10 ahead of what looks like a high-scoring matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy managers who enjoyed Monty's touchdown production early in the season are likely happy about this. But what about Jahmyr Gibbs' managers?

Gibbs has performed excellently in Montgomery's stead, and head coach Dan Campbell has stated that he will get his fair share of touches even with Montgomery back. The question is, what qualifies as "fair share," especially ahead of a plus matchup?

Check out where Gibbs lands in our RB rankings for Week 10:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 10 fantasy RB leaderboard?