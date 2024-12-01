Week 14 Reactions: Rivalry week delivers drama, Ryan Day on the hot seat & is the SEC washed? | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Against all odds, unranked Michigan beats Ohio State, putting the Buckeyes’ head coach Ryan Day in a sticky situation despite a great Big 10 record. Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down that game as well as the renewal of the epic rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M now that they’re both in the SEC.

The trio share what they learned from Week 14’s slate of games like Arizona State solidifying themselves as the best team in the Big 12 and the significance of style points in a 12-team playoff. Plus, could a dangerous precedent be set if the loser of a conference title game is penalized for that loss and kept out of the College Football Playoffs?

Then it’s time for the CFB stock exchange. Caroline, Fitz & Adam are high on UNLV’s playoff chances, South Carolina’s recent success and Kyle McCord sticking it to Miami AND Ohio State with today’s Syracuse win. But, they’re down on Lincoln Riley, Brian Kelly, and oh yeah, the ENTIRE SEC.

(1:09) Michigan @ Ohio State recap

(11:25) Texas @ Texas A&M recap

(18:23) Arizona State is best in Big 12

(26:01) Style points matter

(31:04) Georgia's defense will make or break them

(38:46) Will conference title game losers be penalized?

(51:41) Stock up: UNLV & CFP

(54:19) Stock down: The SEC

(59:07) Stock up: South Carolina

(1:06:13) Stock down: big name coaches

(1:08:43) Stock up: Kyle McCord

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts