Week 2 Reactions: Ewers has got swagger, Nebraska pommels Colorado and is Notre Dame officially in trouble? | College Football Power Hour

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman take a dive into the biggest results from college football Week 2 including Texas’ toppling of Michigan, a narrow Penn State win vs. Bowling Green and unexpected heroics from Northern Illinois against Notre Dame. Do the Fighting Irish have any chance of making the College Football Playoff now?

The trio share three things they learned from the weekend, such as just how narrow the margins between teams are and that those Nebraska Cornhuskers are FOR REAL.

Caroline, Fitz & Adam also name their top dawgs and pathetic puppies from the Week 2 results including Steve Sarkisian and Tennessee's defense. Fitz even names himself—but as a dawg or a puppy?

(0:30) Texas vs Michigan

(10:20) Northern Illinois vs Notre Dame

(20:42) Bowling Green vs Penn State

(27:40) What Did We Learn? Week 2

(40:02) Dawgs & Puppies

