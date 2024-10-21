Week 7 recap: Wilson unlocks Steelers, Goff's MVP case, and 49ers season from hell | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports

Week 7's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.

Harmon begins the show, like he always does, by sharing one thing he cares and doesn't care about from SNF's clash between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers . Harmon and Behrens then recap a wild early game slate and provide instant fantasy analysis for the late window games as well:

(1:00) - Matt's Care/Don't Care monologue for SNF Jets-Steelers

(10:30) - Matt and Andy's games they really care about: DET@MIN, HOU@GB, KC@SF

(44:05) - Matt and Andy's games they sort of care about: SEA@ATL, NE@JAX, TEN@BUF, LV@LAR

(1:05:15) - Matt and Andy's games that could have been an email: CAR@WSH, PHI@NYG, MIA@IND

