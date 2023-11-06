Week 9 recap: Bills panic + Eagles-Cowboys classic + CJ Stroud's budding superstardom

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports

Week 9 was all over the place. We had an instant NFC East classic between the Eagles and Cowboys, a weird game in Germany between the Dolphins and Chiefs, and a Sunday night football clash that leaves more questions than answers for the Buffalo Bills. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions:

0:54- BUF VS. CIN: Is it time to panic for the Bills?

13:06 - DAL VS. PHI: Will Tony Pollard ever be a thing this season?

22:45 - MIA VS. KC: Are the Dolphins frauds or is this Chiefs defense legit?

29:08 - SEA VS. BAL: Are Ravens Super Bowl contenders but not 'league winners'?

35:07- MIN VS. ATL: Dobbs might be story of the year? Arthur Smith is not a good HC.

44:52 - TB VS. HOU: C.J. Stroud is a bonafide franchise QB

50:44 - NYG VS. LV: How bad was Josh McDaniels as a HC?

55:30 - CHI VS. NO: Taysom Hill is a TE cheat code

58:22 - WSH VS. NE: Time to buy into Sam Howell?

1:01:12 - IND VS. CAR: Bryce Young... yikes

1:03:44 - LAR VS. GB: This game was microcosm of QB issue

1:06:20 - AZ VS. CLE: We are going to forget this game happened

