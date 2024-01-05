Wemby vs. Giannis, Jokic's dominance & NBA trade rumors | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama put on a show for NBA fans that gave us a glimpse into what the San Antonio Spurs future looks like, and maybe told us what more the team needs to add around their talented rookie. On the other side, the Milwaukee Bucks continue to struggle on defense in a way that could derail their championship aspirations.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took an 18-point deficit with less than 7 minutes left and sunk the Golden State Warriors on a last-second long-range 3-point shot by the 2-time MVP. Do the Warriors have any moves they can make to fix their roster issues? And can anyone stop the Nuggets from repeating?

Reports that the Los Angeles Lakers players feel a disconnect with head coach Darvin Ham lead Jake and Dan to discuss how difficult it is to keep the job as Lakers head coach, how hard it is to coach someone like LeBron James in his final years, and if building a super team of max-contract players is a team building philosophy that will sustain.

After discussing the New York Knicks, and if they have any more moves to make after trading for OG Anunoby, Jake goes through his notebook of trade rumors from around the NBA and tells us what the Hawks’ goals are, who the Kings are shopping around, and what the Pacers are trying to add.

