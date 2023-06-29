What the Canada wildfire smoke and Texas heat wave have in common: Climate change

With over under an air quality alert and under heat advisories on Thursday, Americans are contending with two different effects caused by climate change.
"This is part of a growing pattern of extreme weather events that we're seeing as a result of climate change," Olivia Dalton, the deputy White House press secretary, on Wednesday. Dalton was accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Chicago, which had some of the world's worst air quality thanks to the smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires.
Heat contributes to wildfires
Since the start of the Industrial RevolutionAverage, global temperatures have risen 1.1 degrees C (2 degrees F) due to increasing atmospheric concentrations of heat-trapping gasses.
Warmer air, in turn, increases water evaporation, causing more frequent and severe droughts. Drier vegetation combined with warmer weather "has been a key driver in increasing the risk and extent of wildfires," .
As of Thursday afternoon, 501 fires were burning in Canada, 251 of which are .
"Scientists say that climate change is making weather conditions like heat and drought that lead to wildfires more likely," . "Spring in Canada has been much warmer and drier than usual, creating a tinder-dry environment for these vast fires."
In recent decades, frequently .
In Halifax, Nova Scotia, temperatures in early June reached upwards of 94 F, around 18 degrees higher than normal.
"The climate signal is very strong,” Robert Scheller, professor of forestry at North Carolina State University, told the BBC. “We are seeing both a larger area burned, and more severe fires."
"The fire season is getting longer, starting earlier in the spring, going later into the fall," Chelene C. Hanes, a fire scientist with the Canadian Forest Service, . "We're getting more of these larger fires," she added.
Longer, more frequent and more intense heat waves
The rise in global average temperatures has also resulted in like the ongoing one in Texas and the southern Plains.
"Heat waves are occurring more often than they used to in major cities across the United States," . "Their frequency has increased steadily, from an average of two heat waves per year during the 1960s to six per year during the 2010s and 2020s." The average U.S. heat wave is now four days long, a day longer than in the 1960s.
Texans are feeling the effects of that now: As , "more than 100 daily temperature records have fallen over the last two weeks in Texas alone."
"The severe conditions have caused 13 deaths in Texas and led to a spike in emergency room attendance across the state," .
This summer's heat has , a phenomenon in which a warm band of air and water develops in the Pacific Ocean and moves eastward.
This month was unusually warm even before the current "heat dome" — — settled over Texas. "Temperatures around the world this month have been at their highest levels in decades for this time of year," .
According to an analysis by the research organization Climate Central, climate change made the Texas heat dome's severity than it otherwise would have been.
Extreme weather is becoming more common
There is no reason to assume that this summer’s climate change-related extreme weather will be limited to heat waves and wildfires. Higher ocean surface temperatures and increased evaporation also have been shown to result in more incidence of heavy precipitation.
In one week last summer, the United States : southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours, the St. Louis area got a record-breaking and by up to 14 inches of rainfall.