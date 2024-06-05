What the Justin Jefferson deal means for roster construction, stability in Cleveland & will the NFL have a major betting scandal?

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

The wide receiver market was reset this week as Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson reframed the narrative about paying wideouts with a massive four-year extension worth a reported $140 million. With other star receivers like Dallas' Ceedee Lamb and San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk due for extensions of their own, how do GMs around the league approach their jobs when $35 million per year for a star wide receiver is now the going rate?

Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Nate Tice ask that very question and figure out what the next few years of roster construction looks like in this brave new world where teams are expected to pay top dollar for a quarterback, an offensive tackle, a star edge rusher, a lockdown corner and now an explosive wide receiver.

Before they get into the Jefferson deal, they first take a look at the Cleveland Browns, who reportedly inked extensions this offseason for GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski? What will the Browns look like in 2024 with a top front office & coaching situation, yet still a big question mark around the play of Deshaun Watson?

Later in the show, the guys discuss the recent lifetime bans of players in the NBA and MLB for betting on games, and how the NFL would react if a similar situation happened in their league? What would an 'extinction level' event look like for the NFL if one of their top players was caught in a similar scandal?

Finally, the guys close out the show grading three stories from offseason minicamps, as Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson professes to be the next Christian McCaffrey, Indianapolis Colts WR Adonai Mitchell is turning heads in camp & the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff is hyping up year two of WR Quentin Johnston.

(3:00) - Browns extend HC Stefanski & GM Berry

(17:30) - Justin Jefferson contract & what it mean's for NFL roster building

(34:50) - How can NFL avoid betting scandals?

(52:15) - Minicamp buy/sell: Bijan Robinson, Adonai Mitchell, Quentin Johnston

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

