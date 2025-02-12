Where to watch 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,' plus what you need to know about Renée Zellweger's final outing as the character

Nearly 25 years after saying hello to beloved Brit Bridget Jones onscreen, we're about to bid farewell to her in the fourth, and reportedly final, chapter of the Bridget Jones saga. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premieres this Thursday, Feb. 13 (AKA Galentine's Day) exclusively on Peacock. The final Bridget Jones sequel sees our chaotic protagonist dealing with complicated feelings of grief as a widower who has recently vowed to restart living her life to the fullest. Enter: Leo Woodall as the 29-year-old Roxster, who is ready to rock her world. Chiwetel Ejiofor also joins the new film as potentially a much more sensible option for Bridget. Hugh Grant returns as the saucy Daniel Cleaver, and Emma Thompson returns as Bridget's trusted doctor.

Are you ready for one last adventure with Bridget Jones? Here's what to know about the final film, plus where to watch the other Bridget Jones movies.

When does the new Bridget Jones movie come out?

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premieres exclusively on Peacock on February 13, 2025.

How to watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy:

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy plot:

After becoming a widow and single mother to two children, Bridget Jones is pushed by her friends and family to get back into the dating scene. It is there that she meets a dreamy, much younger man (played by One Day's Leo Woodall). But even his youthful enthusiasm can't save Bridget from the judgment of other parents at her children's school and the world at large.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy cast:

The new Bridget Jones film will see Renée Zellweger and Emma Thompson reprise their roles and the return of Hugh Grant from the first two films. Leo Woodall joins as the titular "Boy" in question (Bridget's apparent new love interest). Chiwetel Ejiofor joins as a teacher at Bridget's children's school.

How many Bridget Jones movies are there?

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is the fourth Bridget Jones movie in the franchise. Its predecessors (in release order) are: Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones's Baby (2016).

Where to watch the Bridget Jones movies:

Looking to rewatch the franchise before the final chapter of Bridget Jones's story comes to an end? We've got you covered. Here's where you can stream all the Bridget Jones films.

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Renée Zellweger stars as Bridget Jones, a 32-year-old single woman who starts a diary in an attempt to regain control of her own life and future — and winds up caught in a peculiar love triangle between two ex-best friends. Hugh Grant and Colin Firth also star in the very first Bridget Jones film, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Helen Fielding. You can stream Bridget Jones's Diary on Max.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Despite being totally in love with Mark Darcy, Bridget lets insecurity get the best of her and her relationship in the chaotic second chapter of her story. Colin Firth returns alongside Hugh Grant in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. You can stream the Bridget Jones sequel on Max.

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

After breaking up with Mark, Bridget meets a dreamy American man (Patrick Dempsey) who sort of sweeps her off her feet. But when she falls pregnant, she's caught in a love triangle with both potential fathers. You can stream Bridget Jones's Baby on Max.