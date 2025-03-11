Where will Aaron Rodgers land in NFL free agency?

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 05: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on after beating the Miami Dolphins 32-20 at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

There was significant quarterback movement amid NFL free agency's first blitz of transactions. It didn't include Aaron Rodgers.

His potential landing spot — after he's formally dismissed from the New York Jets — and all the chatter that surrounds the future Hall of Famer is one of the leading topics this week in the NFL.

Signs are pointing to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Monday night that:

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Steelers and Rodgers could have an agreement in place as soon as Tuesday. He won't be able to sign until Wednesday, when the Jets release him.

Here is some other notable chatter on Rodgers as we wait to see where he'll land next.

From Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, who gave an assessment of Day 1 of NFL free agency:

Could Rodgers still land with the Steelers, [DK] Metcalf and George Pickens? Sure. That would be his best-case option. But coming off his split from the Jets, Rodgers' top goal was reportedly to go to the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, the <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/article/rams-qb-matthew-stafford-avoided-the-legacy-gamble-that-aaron-rodgers-made-025213900.html">Rams paid more money to re-invest in their future with Matthew Stafford</a> … and then signed Rodgers' best friend and favorite receiver, Davante Adams. Two strikes.

The Rams and Steelers have seemed like Rodgers' best bet all along. One is still in contention, though Pittsburgh could instead choose to run it back with still-available Russell Wilson and perhaps a mid-round draft pick to develop. If the Steelers re-sign Wilson, Rodgers' chance at playing for a 2025 contender will look extremely murky.

From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey:

At his best, Rodgers has minimized interceptions, a trait [head coach] Tomlin obviously loves. The problem: That hasn't happened recently. The change was Rodgers' Achilles' injury and a stint with the Jets. You can fix one, not the other.

If this Hail Mary of a storyline happens — remember Rodgers completes those passes better than anyone — the Steelers should scrap the Arthur Smith way of doing things and let Rodgers run the show, audibles and all. Lean into the whole thing and hope it doesn't come tumbling down.

Or, on second thought, maybe that wouldn't be the worst thing.

But let's not discount another potential contender for Rodgers: the New York Giants.

A potential partnership with Giants star wideout Malik Nabers piqued the interest of NFL Network insider Mike Garafaolo as well as "The Pat McAfee Show," where Rodgers is a regular guest.

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Giants have had good conversations with Aaron Rodgers and have let him know they believe he and WR Malik Nabers would vibe well. pic.twitter.com/0ss76LLDSZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2025