White Sox reach 100 losses for 6th time in franchise history: How many more will they lose?

MLB: JUL 14 Pirates at White Sox CHICAGO, IL - JULY 14: Andrew Benintendi #23 of the Chicago White Sox dives and misses the ball on a hit by Nick Gonzales #39 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox on July 14, 2024 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2024 Chicago White Sox have lost their 100th game of the season. They submitted to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, losing 9–4 to bring their record to 31–100. And there are still 31 games left to play in the 2024 season.

This is the sixth time in franchise history the White Sox have lost 100 games. It happened twice before MLB expanded in 1961, first in 1932 (49-102) and again in 1948 (51-101). Since 1961, it's happened four times: 1970 (56-106), 2018 (62-100), 2023 (61-101), and now 2024.

While the 2024 season has yet to be completed, they need just six more losses to tie the record for worst team in franchise history (set in 1970), and seven to take the outright lead. With just over 30 games left to play this season, they have a legitimate chance to become the losingest team in modern MLB history, a record that is currently held by the 1962 New York Mets, who lost 120 games in their very first year of existence.

The White Sox (31-100) are the first team since the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics to have 100 losses through the 131 games. — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) August 25, 2024

Here are some "fun" facts about this 100-loss team:

This is the first time in franchise history the White Sox have lost 100+ games in back-to-back seasons. Before the White Sox lost 100 games in 2018, they hadn't lost 100 games in more than 40 years.

Half of the White Sox's 100-loss seasons have come under one owner: Jerry Reinsdorf. Since buying the team in 1981 for $13 million,

This team had two long losing streaks, but many shorter ones. The White Sox lost 14 straight games from May 22 through June 6, then lost 21 games from July 10 through August 5. But they started the season with four consecutive losing streaks, each one longer than the last. They lost the first four games of the season, then lost five straight, then six straight, then seven in a row. Each streak was separated by one win each.

Despite all those losses, this team also swept the Tampa Bay Rays. That was a three-game sweep early in the season, and it was the first of three times this season (so far) the White Sox won three games in a row. They won four straight games, their longest winning streak of the season, from May 8-11.

The 2024 White Sox are the fastest team to clinch a losing season (82 losses) since MLB expanded in 1961. The 1962 Mets are the gold standard of losing teams in modern MLB, and not even they were this bad. It took those Mets 111 games to rack up 82 losses; the 2024 White Sox needed just 109 games.