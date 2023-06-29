Who's this year's Jalen Hurts? (Dark horse Fantasy MVP)

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

This time last year many were still questioning if Jalen Hurts was the answer at QB in Philadelphia. While many bought into Hurts as a fantasy QB heading into last year not many predicted the league winning type season he put together in 2022. So who is this year's Jalen Hurts?

In our last installment of the "Flip the script" series Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens attempt to identify the player that goes from being a solid fantasy contributor to league winning MVP type player in 2023.

But first, to start the podcast, Behrens and Harmon say goodbye to the 'Condo Cast era' of the pod as its Harmon's last time recording with the now iconic double doors. The two then debate the best QB, RB and WR options for the title of 'This year's Jalen Hurts'.

0:55 - We say our goodbyes to the CondoCast era of the pod

3:00 - Important programming announcement for the pod

6:05 - Flip the script: Who is this year's Jalen Hurts?

13:30 - Candidate: Justin Fields

22:32 - Candidate: Justin Herbert

25:05 - Candidate: Trevor Lawrence

30:58 - Candidate: Daniel Jones

36:13 - Candidate: Anthony Richardson

41:41 - Andy's secret candidate

46:12 - Dark horse RB fantasy MVP candidates

52:36 - Matt's dark horse fantasy MVP WR candidates

58:49 - The finalists

