Will Kuntz reveals ALL as LA Galaxy continue abysmal start to season. Can they turn this season around?

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros chat with Los Angeles Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz as the team continues their early season slump.

Kuntz reveals why the Galaxy are going through their winless start and what they can do to turn things around. He also delves deep into the MLS roster rules and why the league’s search for parity hurts teams that are successful.

Can Kuntz and the Galaxy make a playoff push? Will there be a way to change rules so that we can see dynasties in MLS?

(4:30) - What has gone wrong for Galaxy this season?

(10:30) - Time for MLS to change roster rules?

(31:00) - Will’s experience in MLS & responsibility on Galaxy

(43:00) - Reminiscing on 2024 MLS Cup victory

(52:15) - How hard is it to adapt to MLS?

(1:02:30) - Predicting the future of soccer in America

