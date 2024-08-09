With no urgency on a new deal amid his holdout, CeeDee Lamb offers perfect response to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'lol'

CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb don’t appear to be going well.

In fact, things spilled over onto social media on Thursday afternoon after a quote from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones caught Lamb’s attention. While it was taken slightly out of context, Lamb clearly isn’t happy with it.

He even went so far as to scrub “America’s Team” from his bio after, too.

Lamb has been holding out from training camp this summer as he works to land a new long-term deal with the Cowboys. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract on a $17.9 million fifth-year option. By comparison, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson reset the market with a new four-year, $140 million contract earlier this summer.

Lamb is coming off a career season with the Cowboys last year, where he racked up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns on 135 catches. He helped lead Dallas to the playoffs for a third straight season, too, though they were knocked out in the wild card round.

It’s still unclear how far the two sides have gotten in their negotiations as the Cowboys approach their first preseason game this weekend, but Lamb is still not participating with the team at camp in Oxnard, California.

"We're getting great work [done] and making real progress," Jones said Thursday, via the Cowboys' Nick Harris. "I don't think [we're] losing a step with where we are now."

Jokes was then asked if there is “a sense of urgency as the preseason begins to get something done” with Lamb.

“No,” he replied plainly, which is what Lamb objected to. Jones was then asked why and, well, he gave an answer that only he could that didn't really explain anything.

"Why? I just ... I went to high school. I went to college. I don't know why I said it," Jones said laughing, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. "I don't have a sense of urgency getting it done. Give any reason you want."

While Jones may not be itching for the deal to get done, at least one Cowboys star — who is also waiting on a new contract — is ready to welcome Lamb back.

"I know y'all want to ask, I got urgency for it to happen," quarterback Dak Prescott said on Thursday.

When Lamb’s deal gets done, it seems, is still anybody’s guess.

