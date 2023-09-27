WNBA semifinals: Aces fight back Wings for 2-0 lead behind another A'ja Wilson scoring clinic

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after a play against the Dallas Wings during the first half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

After a dominant Game 1 win over the Dallas Wings, the Las Vegas Aces were tested Tuesday in Game 2.

They passed, fending off a second-half push from the Wings for a 91-84 win to take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals. They're now a win away from a trip to the WNBA finals in their quest to secure a second straight championship.

The Aces got off to another strong start Tuesday while taking a 26-18 first-quarter lead. They entered halftime up 44-37 behind 30 combined first-half points from A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray.

The Wings battled back early in the third quarter and rallied to tie the game at 49-49. The Aces responded with a 21-8 stretch to enter the fourth with a 70-57 lead. But the game wasn't over.

The Wings fired back with a 9-0 run of their own in the fourth capped by an Arike Ogunbowale 3-pointer to claw back within 73-68. They took advantage of multiple quick Aces possessions to again cut their deficit to 85-81 with 1:36 remaining. But Wilson iced the games with a pair of free throws with 39.6 seconds remaining that secured an 89-81 lead and her third straight 30-plus point performance.

