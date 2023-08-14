Women's World Cup 2023: How to watch the Australia vs. England semifinals game

Australia's Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring during a penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) (Tertius Pickard/AP)

In a big shock to the 2023 Women's World Cup, the USWNT is officially out of the running for the trophy. But that doesn't mean the action on the field has slowed down at all. In the longest and wildest shootout in World Cup history (men's or women's), Australia beat France and is headed to the semifinals for the very first time. Wednesday morning, bright and early, Australia will face England in the 2023 World Cup semifinals. Currently every team headed to the semifinals is without a past world cup trophy — what does that mean? No matter the outcome of Wednesday's World Cup game, the winner of the 2023 Women's World Cup will be making history.

Ready to tune into this big moment in women's soccer? This year's World Cup has unfortunately been beset with an awkward time difference, and Wednesday's game is no exception, with kick-off scheduled for 6 ET. So get your alarms set and the coffee ready! Here's everything you need to know about where to watch the Australia vs. England game, plus the full Women's World Cup schedule, where to stream World Cup games and more.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: Australia vs. England:

Date: Wednesday, August 16

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo

Livestream: VPN

When is the Australia vs. England World Cup game?

Australia faces off against England's Lionesses in the semifinals game this Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

What channel is the Australia vs. England World Cup game on?

Since 2015, Fox has the English-language broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup in the United States. Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage, and Peacock will stream Spanish coverage. Both Networks will show each of the 64 games live.

Wednesday morning's Australia vs. England game will air on Fox, which many viewers already get free over the air. Don't have access to Fox? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women's World Cup in 2023.

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

Even in the streaming age, you can still go the old-school route and try to tune into your local channels with a digital TV antenna.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

ITV and BBC will share coverage of the Women's World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you're in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don't worry, we've got a hack for you:

2023 Women’s World Cup full schedule:

All times Eastern.

Women's World Cup Semifinals

Tuesday, August 15

Spain v. Sweden (4 a.m. on FOX)

Wednesday, August 16

Australia v. England (6 a.m. on FOX)

Third place match

Saturday, August 19

L61 vs. L62 (4 a.m. on FOX)

Women's World Cup Final

Sunday, August 20

W61 vs. W62 (6 a.m. on FOX)

