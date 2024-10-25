Yankees, Dodgers announce 26-man rosters for 2024 MLB World Series

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their World Series rosters, revealing the 26-man squads ahead Friday's Game 1. The Yankees dropped their roster first, followed by the Dodgers.

New York will have 13 pitchers and 13 position players for the series, with only three infielders. Oswaldo Cabrera and Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be utility players to fill in the gaps.

Lefty starter Nestor Cortes is back on the roster for the Yankees after being placed on the injured list on Sept. 25 due to an elbow injury. Cortes was diagnosed with a flexor strain on his left elbow. While the injury was initially feared to be season-ending, the 29-year-old pitcher will be back to help the Yankees attempt to win their 28th title.

With Cortes on, third baseman Jon Berti was left off the roster.

For their 26-man roster, the Dodgers have also opted for 13 pitchers and 13 position players. The team will have just two outfielders, with four players, including Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández, serving as utility. Shohei Ohtani will serve as designated hitter.

The most glaring omission is pitcher Evan Phillips, who is out for the Dodgers in the final series. Phillips has been dealing with arm fatigue and has been limited in the postseason; the 30-year-old right briefly took the mound during the NLCS against the New York Mets but left after just one inning.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series takes place Friday in Los Angeles, followed by Game 2 in L.A. on Saturday. The teams will then travel to New York for Game 3 on Monday, Game 4 on Tuesday and, if necessary, Game 5 on Wednesday.

Here are the full rosters for the Yankees and Dodgers:

New York Yankees

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jake Cousins, Luis Gil, Tim Hill, Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Mark Leiter Jr., Tim Mayza, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, Luke Weaver

Catchers: Jose Trevino, Austin Wells

Infielders: Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe

Outfielders: Jasson Domínguez, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton, Alex Verdugo

Utility: Oswaldo Cabrera, Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Los Angles Dodgers

Pitchers: Anthony Banda, Ryan Brasier, Walker Buehler, Ben Casparius, Jack Flaherty, Brusdar Graterol, Brent Honeywell, Daniel Hudson, Landon Knack, Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani

Catchers: Austin Barnes, Will Smith

Infielders: Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Miguel Rojas, Max Muncy

Outfielders: Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages

Utility: Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman, Chris Taylor, Kiké Hernández