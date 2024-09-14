Yankees' Gerrit Cole tries to avoid pitching to Red Sox's Rafael Devers, still can't get him out

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Gerrit Cole continues to be haunted by Rafael Devers.

The New York Yankees ace has had difficulty getting the Boston Red Sox third baseman out during the past four seasons. Going into Saturday's game, Devers was hitting .333 with a .974 OPS and nine home runs against the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner.

Cole didn't give Devers much to hit in their first two matchups. In Devers' first plate appearance, he was hit by a cutter that went too far inside. That probably wasn't what Cole intended.

Gerrit Cole shows Rafael Devers the ultimate sign of respect and intentionally walks him with the bases empty 🫡 pic.twitter.com/XQzIc2DrrO — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2024

However, in the fourth inning, the right-hander avoided Devers completely, opting to intentionally walk him with the bases empty. Cole apparently didn't want to risk giving up a 1–0 lead by pitching to his nemesis. Yet Devers ended up scoring on a double by Masataka Yoshida. Cole then gave up two more runs on a single from Wilyer Abreu.

The third time Cole faced Devers on Saturday, he had no choice but to pitch to the Boston slugger in the fifth inning because the bases were loaded. Cole made what appeared to be a good pitch, throwing a curveball low and away. But Devers lined it to center field for a two-run single and a 5–1 Red Sox lead.

That increased Devers' batting average against Cole to .350 (14-for-40) with 19 RBI. Perhaps Cole can take some consolation in not serving up his 10th home run to a hitter that has dominated their matchup.

Gerrit Cole when asked which Latin hitter has given him the most trouble:



“Rafael Devers” pic.twitter.com/TRYpTyf2iA — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) September 11, 2024

If there was any doubt that Cole doesn't see Devers in his nightmares, that was surely addressed by how quickly the Yankees pitcher answered a question a reporter posed to him on Wednesday. For Hispanic Heritage Media Day, Cole was asked which Latin hitter gave him the most trouble. Cole didn't hesitate in replying, "Rafael Devers."

A funny moment, perhaps, for a pitcher as accomplished as Cole to acknowledge a hitter having the upper hand against him. But it also indicated just how formidable Devers has been when facing Cole. The Yankees right-hander confirmed that – and underlined the notion – by intentionally walking Devers with no runners on base in Saturday's game.