Yankees GM Brian Cashman calls season 'a disaster' amid team's longest losing streak since 1982

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman admitted the obvious on Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters while the team is on a nine-game losing streak, its longest since 1982, Cashman responded to his first question by calling this season "a disaster" and questioning whether anyone could have seen it coming:

"It's been a disaster, this season. It's definitely a shock. Certainly, I don't think anybody on our side of the fence, from our player group, from our coaches, our manager, or even outside the organization, would've predicted this."

The Yankees entered Wednesday with a record of 60-65, good for last place in a competitive AL East. The team's season is all but over given that it's 10 games back from the third and final AL wild-card spot. Its current nine-game losing streak has included sweeps at the hands of the Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.

So much has gone wrong for a team that a major projection system viewed as the best team in baseball before the season, from injuries to underperformance to plain bad luck. And there have been some embarrassing missteps along the way.

Cashman said New York will take the time it usually spends in the playoffs to evaluate what went wrong, and that he's already had several meetings with chairman Hal Steinbrenner:

"Well, we're gonna evaluate it all, clearly. Unfortunately, we're gonna have some time to do that. But let's say everybody's had a little bit of a hand in it, from top to bottom and it's our job to find out where. Obviously that's what we're going to be up to and tasked with, I certainly met with Hal Steinbrenner on several occasions already and this is not something we're accustomed to or used to. There's definitely going to be a lot of internal assessments going on here."

The Yankees haven't finished below .500 since 1992 and are obviously on pace to do that now. Even when they last missed the playoffs in 2016, they at least got something out of it by trading names like Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller for significant prospects. They didn't do that this season, with deal for relievers Keynan Middleton and Spencer Howard representing their only trade deadline moves.

The big question now becomes if there is any reason to hope the Yankees will be better next season. They might be healthier, yes, but that's never a guarantee when everyone is getting a year older. If they don't improve, the seat might get hot for both Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.

Cashman at least promised the issue hasn't been a lack of trying among players: