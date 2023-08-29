Yankees release Josh Donaldson amid miserable season

New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson walks to the dugout after being called out on strikes against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

The New York Yankees made a last ditch attempt to win fans back Tuesday with the team in the midst of a miserable season. The team announced it released third baseman Josh Donaldson, who played in just 33 games due to various injuries.

Donaldson failed to endear himself to Yankees fans after the team traded for the veteran prior to the 2022 season. Donaldson hit just .207/.293/.385 over 666 plate appearances with New York, including a .142 average in 2023.

His struggles made him an easy target for Yankees fans frustrated with the team's performance this season. The Yankees entered the year with playoff hopes, and find themselves in last place in the American League East at the end of August.

Donaldson, 37, is at least somewhat to blame for those struggles. While he still hit for power, Donaldson slashed just .142/.225/.434 in 120 plate appearances in 2023. He failed to stay on the field, and missed time due to both calf and hamstring injuries.

Despite those struggles, Donaldson received consistent playing time in both June and July. He was a constant presence in the team's lineup as the team's season fell apart. The Yankees went 11-12 in June and followed that up with a 10-15 record in July. Donaldson played in 28 games between June 2 and July 15.

This story will be updated.