Yes, we even did a kickers & defenses position preview

They said it couldn't be done. They said our positions week already covered the four major categories in quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers & tight ends. But they have underestimated us once again, because this is indeed, our kickers & defensive position preview episode.

Yes, that's right; Matt Harmon & Andy Behrens devote a bulk of this episode to preparing fantasy managers for the two most overlooked and eye-rolled positions on the roster.

Before diving into Ks & DSTs, the guys react to recent comments from Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor about the health of QB Joe Burrow's calf and some indications that the Bengals passer might not be ready to start off the season. They also chat about Kareem Hunt passing up a deal with the Indianapolis Colts & New Orleans Saints, and how a few key running back injuries are making the current free agent pool of RBs is presenting some interesting scenarios in the fantasy landscape.

For the bulk of the episode, Andy & Matt discuss why kickers & defenses matter, how to draft and manage the positions through the year and why the scoring for these oft-overlooked positions can certainly be described as volatile, but never random.

In the second half of the show, the guys talk about a recent dynasty startup mock draft they participated in, what they learned from the results & some counter-intuitive strategies for nailing your dynasty roster both in the short- and long-terms.

3:10 - Joe Burrow's calf injury update

7:35 - Sneaky RB injuries

13:15 - Why you shouldn't think of kickers as random

25:55 - Why defensive scoring is so volatile

44:00 - Strategy for dynasty drafts

