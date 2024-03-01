Yoshinobu Yamamoto's got the stuff, Shohei Ohtani got married & why aren't all Spring Training games televised?

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Shohei Ohtani isn't the only new player in Dodger blue this offseason making waves. Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman kick off this episode reacting to Yoshinobu Yamamoto's first start in spring training, as he threw two scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers and looks exactly as advertised in terms of being an electric addition to the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation.

Looking at the Dodgers' NorCal rivals, the guys also respond to Jung Hoo Lee's first homer of spring training and discuss why the San Francisco Giants could be sneakily watchable this season, if not outright good.

Jordan then dives into his frustration around spring training broadcasts and why so many games from March are unavailable to be viewed outside of a few highlights here or there. In a sport that's been desperate to make fans more aware of its teams and stars, and in a time where anything is possible technologically, why limit how many games fans can see?

After the break, the guys dive into what everyone really came here for: Shohei Ohtani's surprise marriage announcement. Jake & Jordan dive into Ohtani's massive privacy in comparison to other stars & try to determine how secret of wedding the Dodgers star actually had.

Wrapping up the show, the crew discusses a picture circulating around the internet of St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina wearing Cubs gear, a strange baseball-themed tweet from the Vegas Golden Knights & Jordan's visit with Ken Griffey Jr., who has taken up wildlife photography in his retirement years.

2:25 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Dodger debut

14:00 - Jung Hoo Lee's first homer for San Francisco

18:40 - Why aren't more spring training games broadcast?

29:05 - Shohei Ohtani got secretly married

44:55 - Yadier Molina in Cubs gear?

47:45 - Vegas Golden Knights have baseball tweets

50:25 - Ken Griffey Jr.'s wildlife photography

