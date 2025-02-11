NBA to pay tribute to Bay Area and its musical culture during All-Star 2025 weekend

With NBA All-Star 2025 making its way to San Francisco's Chase Center Friday, the National Basketball Association has decided to pay tribute to the Bay Area and its contribution to music. It has tapped DJ Cassidy for a special Pass The Mic Live! that will feature E-40, Too $hort, Saweetie and En Vogue. The tribute is set to take place on All-Star Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV and Max.

Also performing that day is Raphael Saadiq, who will introduce fans to the competitors before tip-off with the help of a live 14-piece band. Kevin Hart will also be in the building, making history as the game's first "on-court emcee."

Here's a list of other artists taking part in All-Star weekend:

- H.E.R., a native of the Bay Area, will join National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Andre Iguodala in welcoming fans to State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, where LiAngelo "Gelo" Ball will perform "Tweaker." His televised debut will go down before the Starry 3-Point Contest.

- LaRussell, also from the Bay Area, will introduce the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars on Friday with an original song.

- PJ Morton and Goapele will sing the national anthem and Black national anthem, respectively, at the fourth annual NBA HBCU Classic.

- 2 Chainz is also part of the lineup, performing at Pier 48 for the NBA All-Star Concert Series.

The NBA All-Star game will also pay tribute to those affected by the LA wildfires.

