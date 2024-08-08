Ne-Yo honored with key to the city, day in Sin City

Photo by Pedro Gomes/Redferns

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ne-Yo now has his own day in Las Vegas. During his Human Love Rebellion residency concert in the city on Wednesday, he was surprised by Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who revealed that Aug. 7 has been declared Ne-Yo Day in Sin City. He also received the key to the city for his philanthropic contributions.

"Yours has extra jewels [compared] to the one we gave Usher two months ago," Goodman joked. "You're homegrown, my dear man. … Congratulations!"

“Thank you. I don’t want to get emotional, I’m trying to be fly. I can’t cry in this suit," Ne-Yo replied, wearing a leopard print suit. "Thank you to our lovely mayor, thank you to the city of Las Vegas, thank you all for being here.”

The next shows scheduled as part of Ne-Yo’s Human Love Rebellion residency are Friday and Saturday.

