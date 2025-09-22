Nelly says 'it's dope' to have wife Ashanti and son KK travel with him for tour

Ashanti and Nelly are seen during a segment of "Good Day New York" on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

Nelly is no stranger to touring, but the experience has changed slightly now that his wife and youngest son are on board.

"They joined me. They've been on the road a lot," Nelly tells People of partner Ashanti and their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes. "It's dope, man," he says. "It's different on the bus, I'll tell you that. There's no more weed smoking and no s*** like that, you know what I'm saying? That's gone."

Nelly also opened up about his experience watching Ashanti take on and enjoy the journey of motherhood.

"She's an incredible person already, so to watch her go through motherhood for the first time is really a joy to watch, man," he shares. "Everybody doesn't get a chance to be a mother, everybody don't get that chance, and that's something that I did not realize until me and her got back together, so to speak."

"To watch her eyes light up every day and the joy with him — he's the splitting image of her, too — it's great," Nelly concludes.

Nelly and Ashanti dated on and off from 2003 to 2013 before calling it quits. They reignited their spark in 2023 and secretly married that December.

