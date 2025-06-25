Nelly talks love journey with wife Ashanti on new song, 'Spin the Block'

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

After successfully spinning the block with Ashanti, Nelly has released a song paying tribute to the journey that brought the two back together.

"I had to grow into the man I am now," he shares of the brand-new track titled "Spin the Block." "This song is for anyone lucky enough to get a second chance — especially with the person you thought you lost for good."

Nelly and Ashanti dated on and off for 11 years before breaking up in 2013. They reunited in 2021, confirmed they were back together in 2023 and secretly married that December, before welcoming son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes in July 2024.

Nelly reflects on that journey in the chorus, which he sings with wife Ashanti.

"When we said goodbye/ Guess it wasn't what we really meant/ Coz mile aftеr mile/ I keep passing up places we been," he sang. "And wе kicked up some dust and got stuck in some mud/ But we got back to us in the end/ Yeah that look in your eyes looks like this old truck/ Like we spinnin the block today."

Their relationship is also being documented on their upcoming reality series, We Belong Together, airing Thursday on Peacock.

"Spin the Block" is now available on streaming services.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!