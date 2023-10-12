Netflix to explore "crucial moment in Mattel history" with upcoming Shondaland doc 'Black Barbie'

Netflix

By Jamia Pugh

For fans who thought the Barbie craze might be dying down, think again.

Netflix recently announced an extension to the popular doll brand and its corresponding smash box office film with Black Barbie.

The upcoming documentary, produced by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, "highlights the Black women who changed everything."

Black Barbie will explore the impact of the three Black women responsible for Mattel's first Black Barbie in 1980: Beulah Mae MitchellKitty Black Perkins and Stacey McBride Irby.

By examining the importance of true representation, the film will delve into "how dolls aren't just dolls" but symbols for young children and their identity formation.

The new film follows Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy, respectively starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, which grossed over $1.43 billion since its July release on Warner Bros.

Netflix hasn't yet revealed a release date for Black Barbie. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

