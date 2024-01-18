New documentary on the life + career of James Brown premiering February 19

A new documentary on the life and musical career of soul legend James Brown will premiere on A&E February 19.

The network has announced James Brown: Say It Loud, a two-night special event that'll reflect on Brown's legacy as an artist and cultural icon. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival footage, the series will spend four hours delving into his life and indelible impact on music.

A press release says viewers will get a firsthand look at the Godfather of Soul's journey from seventh grade dropout arrested and jailed at the age of 16 to his ascent to Hollywood fame. The description reads, "Consistently facing obstacles and unbelievable odds, the documentary details how Brown persevered through decades of personal demons, racial injustice, and career setbacks to find redemption and become one of, if not the, most celebrated and influential artists of the 20th century."

The documentary's executive producers include The Roots members Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter.

James Brown: Say It Loud airs Monday, February 19, and Tuesday, February 20, at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.

