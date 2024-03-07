New Edition extends Las Vegas residency

New Edition's Las Vegas residency is now a few dates longer. The group's added six shows, set to take place at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13.

The news confirms an announcement from member Michael Bivins, who first teased the additional dates while onstage at the March 6 show. "We're coming back in July, y'all! Tell your family, tell your friends ... New Edition is just getting started on the Strip!" he said at the time.

A Las Vegas residency is a first for New Edition, who launched their run of shows on February 28 with performances of hits from their massive music catalog. They're set to take the Vegas stage again on Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9, to entertain a sold-out crowd of both new fans and NE4LIFERS.

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. PT. Visit WynnLasVegas.com for more information.

