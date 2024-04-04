New J. Cole mural unveiled in hometown ahead of Dreamville Festival

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

J. Cole is the face of a mural created in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

A photo of the artwork, a huge portrait of Cole next to the words "Welcome to Fayetteville," was shared on Instagram by its mastermind, New York-based graffiti artist Andaluz The Artist.

“Tag J. Cole and let him know I just wrapped up this mural of him in his hometown of Fayetteville NC at @backaroundrecords address: 1 market square Fayetteville, NC,” he captioned the photo. “I had lots of fun working on this piece. The community was really loving and embracing.”

The Cole mural comes days before his annual Dreamville Festival, taking place April 6 and 7 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. He'll headline alongside SZANicki Minaj and 50 Cent, who's replacing originally booked headliner Chris Brown.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

