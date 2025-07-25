New Music Friday: Drake, NBA YoungBoy and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Drake teams up with Central Cee on the new track "Which One." "You're not like the tings you're around/ You're a real good girl, so I'm bringin' you down/ But come to the bed, I'll fling you around," Drizzy raps over a dancehall beat.

NBA YoungBoy has released his eighth album, MASA. The album has a whopping 30 tracks, including "Fire Your Manager" featuring Playboi Carti.

Tyla is out with a new bundle of songs. The four-track set, WWP (We Wanna Party), includes new songs "Dynamite" featuring WizKid and "Mr. Media," along with the previously released singles "Bliss" and "Is It."

Daniel Caesar's new song "Have a Baby (With Me)" has arrived. It's the lead single off his upcoming album, Son of Spergy.

Lil Wayne and Rick Ross join country star Morgan Wallen on the remix for his song "Miami." "It seemed like it could use a rapper on there," Wallen said in a Theo Von interview back in April. "I didn't end up using a feature. ... It's one of those songs where it wouldn't be surprising if we got a remix and did that once it's out."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

