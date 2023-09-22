New Music Friday: K. Michelle, Moneybagg Yo, EarthGang and more

By Jamia Pugh

From international projects to final albums and hot rap collabs, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

K. MichelleI'm the Problem -- The Memphis singer delivered her final R&B album, now shifting focus to her country career. The 19-track project doesn't include many features, but fellow Memphis native Gloss Up does make an appearance on "Wherever the D May Land."

EarthGangEarthGang vs the Algorithm: RIP Human Art -- The beloved Atlanta duo dropped off their debut EP as part of a three-project installment. The five-song album was preceded by "Bobby Boucher" in March, with a video inspired by The Waterboy.

BakarHalo -- Hailing from the U.K., the rising star released his second album, along with new singles "All Night" and the Summer Walker collaborative remix track of "Hell N Back."

Moneybagg Yo ft. Sexyy Red, "Big Dawg" -- It's a Memphis x St. Louis linkup on the rapper's latest single, an upbeat banger expected to show up on Moneybagg's upcoming compilation album, Gangsta Art 2.

Hits in Heavy Rotation:

--Diddy ft. The Weeknd21 Savage & French Montana -- "Another One of Me"

--Tee Grizzley ft. Chris Brown & Mariah the Scientist -- "IDGAF"

--Queen Naija & Youngboy Never Broke Again -- "No Fake Love"

--Busta Rhymes ft. Coi Leray -- "Luxury Life"

--Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "Bongos"

--SZA -- "Snooze"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

