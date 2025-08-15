New Music Friday: Kodak, Wiz Khalifa, Khalid and more

After teasing the song on social media, Kodak Black released "Imma Shoot," in which he tells the "bleak realities" and "raw stories from the street," according to a press release. It's accompanied by a music video directed by Benny Boom, now available to watch on YouTube.

Wiz Khalifa dropped the visual for "Take Your Time Get Paid" featuring DJ Quik. Directed by Jo Lenz + Nobody Else, the video starts with Wiz next to a stand of oranges, reading a newspaper with the headline "Take Your Time Get Paid." He is also seen drinking orange juice and performing alongside Quik, with a special appearance from his Khalifa Kush brand.

Spike Lee curated the soundtrack for his movie Highest 2 Lowest, out now in select theaters. It features A$AP Rocky, Jensen McRae, Aiyana-Lee and more.

Khalid rolls out his new album, After the Sun Goes Down, with the release of "In Plain Sight" and its accompanying video. "This chapter is about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely. I'm excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally." It arrives on Oct. 10.

Chief Keef and Mustard dropped their song "Shake Dat" due to popular demand. The song, which samples Ying Yang Twins' "Whistle While You Twurk," went viral after it was teased on social media.

Steve Lacy's "Nice Shoes" is his first song in three years. He wrote and produced the song, which will likely appear on his upcoming album, Oh Yeah?

Coco Jones released Why Not More? (MORE!). It features seven new songs, including "Other Side of Love" featuring Alicia Keys. She shared a visualizer of them making the song with Alicia on the keys.

