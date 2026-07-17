New Music Friday: Tinashe, Rick Ross, Steve Lacy and more

Tinashe has followed the release of her new single, "Crash Out," with its official music video. It finds her and a group of friends performing choreography and riding through the streets. "Crash Out" will appear on her upcoming album, Popstar, dropping Sept. 25.

Ambré has released PEYOTE, a title inspired by the peyote cactus, which derives from the Nahuatl word "peyōtl," meaning "caterpillar cocoon," according to a press release. Like a butterfly, the album explores transformation and the lessons that come with evolution. The video for "Art of Letting Go" is out now.

In honor of the 35th anniversary of Jodeci's debut album, Forever My Lady, the group has released Forever My Lady (35TH Anniversary Edition). The reissue marks the album's debut in Dolby Atmos and is available on two-LP black vinyl and CD, with each format featuring five bonus tracks. Jodeci will also celebrate the milestone with an upcoming tour.

After premiering at the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show in Paris, Lil Baby's new single, "Dead Fresh," is now available. The track was produced by Pharrell Williams and marks the pair's first collaboration. It finds Lil Baby reflecting on his journey to success and the rewards that come with it. The music video will drop on Monday.

Rick Ross has dropped Set in Stone, featuring guests including Jeezy, BigXthaPlug, The-Dream, Leon Thomas and Deon Cole, who appears on "Economy Flights." The video is now available on YouTube. "MY 12th Album… 20 Years And Counting.. STILL HUSTLIN," Ross wrote on Instagram.

Steve Lacy has released oh yeah?, described in a press released as "the culmination of a four year journey whereupon Steve found himself feeling at home in foreign countries and situations and less at home at home." The project features SZA, Erykah Badu and Cecile Believe.

Other releases:

Larry June, Who Coppin

Tory Lanez, MADE YOU THINK I WAS GONE…BUT

Real Boston Richey, "Played First"

Syd, Beard

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