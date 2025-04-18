New Music Friday: Wiz Khalifa, Davido and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Wiz Khalifa has dropped Kush & Orange Juice 2 just days after the original mixtape celebrated its 15th anniversary. A year in the making, the album features guests including GunnaDon ToliverJuicy J, Ty Dolla $ignTerrace Martin and Curren$y. "It's perfect for smoking, chilling, riding around with the homies, and hanging with the ladies. It's a great album, it's musical, it's definitely 100% for my day one fans," he says in a statement. 

Victoria MonétChris BrownYG Marley and Shenseea are just a few of the guests on Davido's new album, 5ive. "It's my fifth album," he tells The Associated Press of the album title. "But after I called it '5ive,' I went to go and do more research on the number five and what it entails, which is a symbol of hope, grace, change, growth."

He first previewed the song at the 2025 Dreamville Festival, but now JID has released "WRK." After being in a "dark place" due to the reception of his last album, The Forever StoryJID says, "This is the first step into a new world that I control…and it's f****** UGLY."

The soundtrack for season 4 of Godfather of Harlem is out, with contributions from Swizz BeatzSauce WalkaConway the Machine and more. The video for "Danger Danger" featuring Pusha T and Jadakiss is out now.

Keri Hilson has dropped her first new album in 15 years, We Need to Talk, which is divided into three parts: Love, Drama and Redemption. The album includes her new single, "Bae."

Other releases:
Tommy RichmanSexyy Red -- "Actin Up (Remix)"

Leon ThomasHalle Bailey -- "Rather Be Alone"

Alex IsleyWhen EP

Chuck D --  "New Gens"

