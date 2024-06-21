New Music Friday: Kehlani, Ice Spice, GloRilla and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Cheers to another New Music Friday! Here's some of the latest to hit the culture:

Kehlani's Crash is out now, featuring 13 tracks she thought would be great to tour. "A crash, in any form, is the peak height of the moment," she says of her new project. It finds her "at my most free, most fun, most loud, most fueled, so far."

Ice Spice drew comparisons to Nicki Minaj when she posted a teaser of "Phat Butt," but now the song is out with a new video"Rap b**** on the pop chart/ toasting b****** like pop tarts," she raps. "Fat butt and a back tatt /and I been bad like Mike Jack."

6lack reflects on his journey as a man and in the music industry on his new single, "FTRG" (F*** The Rap Game)". It was released alongside a music video that "brings to life the many sentiments at play in this song."

GloRilla's "TGIF" is finally here. Among the most memorable lyrics is "It's 7pm Friday, it's 95 degrees…I ain't got no n**** and no n**** ain't got me," which is already viral on TikTok.

The new song and video from Jaden, "Roses," is "about young love and healing." He says it's "a Therapy Session set to the key of Bb Major and at the tempo of 165 Bpm."

Rema teams with fellow Nigerian Shalipoppi for "Benin Boys," a tribute to their native Benin City. The video captures the city's landmarks.

Capella Grey wants fans to Vibe Responsibly, according to his debut album, which was three years in the making. It features Caribbean, R&B and New York vibes.

It's been three years since fans heard from G-Eazy, but he's back with Freak Show, featuring "Love You Forever," a song dedicated to his late mother, Suzanne Olmsted.

(Videos include uncensored profanity.)

