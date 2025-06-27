New Music Friday: Frank Ocean, Public Enemy and more

Frank Ocean's debut album, Channel Orange, is now on vinyl 13 years after its release. It's available as a gatefold two-LP with alternate cover art, but it excludes the song "White" featuring John Mayer. Fans can purchase the vinyl on Ocean's Blonded website, though you should "allow 4-6 weeks for fulfillment."

Public Enemy has surprised fans with Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025. It boasts 12 songs, including their single "March Madness." The album is available on Bandcamp, where fans can pay whatever amount they want for 72 hours. "We wanna THANK the fans, this album is the GIVE BACK!" Chuck D and Flavor Flav posted on the website.

Speaking of surprises, Lizzo has released a new rap mixtape titled My Face Hurts From Smiling. Doja Cat is featured on "Still Can't Fuh," while SZA is on "IRL." Both songs were teased on social media.

Rap and country come together on "Home" by BigXThaPlug and Shaboozey. "I've been lost on this highway, tryna figure out life on this road," X raps on the song about lost love. "I know now I'm stuck on this highway with nowhere to go/ One day, if I call back, will I get to come home?"

Pi'erre Bourne's new album was Made in Paris, hence its title. It features 17 songs, during which he takes fans on his journey "through ambition, legacy, and reinvention," according to a press release.

Ye and King Combs dropped an EP titled "Never Stop." It features Ye's daughter North West and a song calling for King's father's freedom. "N***** ain't goin to sleep 'till we see Diddy free," he raps.

Other releases:

Bino Rideaux, The Language

DJ Drama, Long Way From Home

Sada Baby, Grey Tape Smoke

Yung Bleu, Bleuski

