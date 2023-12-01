New Music Friday: Alicia Keys, Flo Milli, Tyla and more

From movie soundtrack songs to fresh singles from fan favorite artists, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Tyla, "Truth or Dare" -- Following her viral hit "Water," the South African native released a new track, one of 14 expected to show up on her self-titled debut album in March.

Sexyy Red ft. Summer Walker, "I Might" -- The "Hood Princess" tapped the R&B songstress to lay vocals amid a rap track about a newfound love and relationship they "might" want to last a while.

Flo Milli, "Never Lose Me" -- The Alabama native released not one but two versions of the new song: a solo cut and a Lil Yachty feature.

Alicia Keys, "Lifeline" -- Amid the 20th anniversary of The Diary of Alicia Keys, the Grammy winner released one of the songs included on the soundtrack of the upcoming Color Purple film.

Hot New Hip-Hop:

--Kodak Black-- "Lemme See"

--Brandy-- "The Christmas Song"

--Drake-- "You Broke My Heart"

--Busta Rhymes ft. Blxst & Yung Bleu -- "Could It be You"

--2 Chainz & Lil Wayne ft. Usher-- "Transparency"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.