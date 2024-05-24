New Music Friday: Shenseea, Sexyy Red, Coi Leray and more

It's New Music Friday, and Shenseea's dropped her sophomore album. If you're wondering why she named it Never Gets Late Here, she tells Billboard, "It means to me, timeless music you can put on this album, and it just never gets old."

"It's pretty deep," she continues, noting her love for timeless music. "That's the type of music I think that lasts and really inspires great artists to come. And I want to be able to do that as well, because I've been inspired by many great artists." There are features from Wizkid, Coi Leray, Anitta and more.

Here are some other albums that dropped in the culture:

Vince Staples' Dark Times is his eighth studio project and last one under his label, Def Jam. Recorded in North Hollywood over a seven-month period, it features lead single "Shame on the Devil."

In Sexyy We Trust is what Sexyy Red is pushing on her new project. She kicked it off with "Get It Sexyy" and teamed up with Lil Baby and Drake for the respective songs "Lick Me" and "U My Everything."

Fans have new six songs to hear on Coi Leray's latest offering, Lemons EP. Mike Will Made-It worked on "Wanna Come Thru," while Skilla Baby appeared on "Coke Bottle Body."

Cash Cobain is out with "Grippy," a song about his love for women and their private parts. J. Cole appears on the track, marking his first offering since Might Delete Later, featuring the Kendrick Lamar diss he later apologized for, "7 Minute Drill."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.