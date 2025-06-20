New Music Friday: Cardi B, Vic Mensa, Keke Palmer and more

Cardi B is back. Her new song "Outside" is officially on streaming platforms. It's her first solo song in over a year and a preview of what's to come on her upcoming sophomore album.

Central Cee released the music video for "Guilt Trippin" featuring Sexyy Red. In it, they take the streets of Miami, first hosting a yacht party then moving to have fun at the club.

Vic Mensa has released Sundiata, an independent, grassroots project, "his first release outside the major label system, off the plantation," he shares in an Instagram post. "This is the first time I've owned my music...this is me reclaiming ownership of my art, my voice." Sundiata is only available on his website.

ScarLip was Scarred B4 Fame, as shared on her new EP. The release features seven new songs and features from Honey Bxby, Mary J. Blige, Skilla Baby, Anthony Hamilton, Tata and Lil Wayne, who appears on the single "Pop That."

Keke Palmer released a visual album titled Just Keke. "There comes a moment when performance stops being a mask and starts being a mirror...," she previously wrote on Instagram. "This project is about the shifts, the stretch, the surrender… the process of integration and the woman, the mother, the artist I've become through it all."

Lola Brooke is feeding the fans with new music, so "Bon Appétit." "I whipped up 'Bon Appétit' super-fast," Lola said, per The Source. "I just wanted to give back to the streets. I've been keeping a lot inside, so think of this as me letting it all out."

Fresh off her Juneteenth performance for Amazon's Rotation, Erykah Badu has released "Next to You" with The Alchemist, the sole producer of her first new album in 15 years. She wrote, composed, arranged and produced the song, which is her first lead single of this decade.

