New Music Friday: Janelle Monáe, Sexxy Red, Tyga, YG, Blxst and more

It's Friday, so another set of new music has arrived. Here's some of the latest tunes to drop in the culture.

Janelle Monáe, The Age of Pleasure -- "All the songs were written from such an honest space," the singer says of the 14 tracks on her first album in five years.

Sexyy Red, Hood Hottest Princess -- The St. Louis rapper's album features her first Hot 100 hit "Pound Town 2" with Nicki Minaj and Tay Keith, as well as appearances from Sukihana and ATL Jacob.

Vic Mensa, 93′ to 23′: VICTOR -- The follow-up to 2019's 93PUNX comes with 18 tracks. The Dream, Pusha T, SAINt JHN, Pharrell, Wyclef Jean & Chance The Rapper, Charlie Wilson and Ty Dolla $ign guest on the album.

Metro Boomin, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse (Deluxe Edition) Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture -- The deluxe version includes new songs from Becky G, Big Boss Vette, Shenseea and more.

Joyner Lucas featuring NBA YoungBoy, "Cut U Off" -- The song finds the rappers delivering bars about cutting people off to keep their peace of mind.

NBA YoungBoy & Never Broke Again collective featuring Lil Dump x Rojay MLP x NBA Big B, "Realize" -- The song will appear on their upcoming compilation Flag Activity Volume 2, due out June 23.

Tyga & YG featuring Blxst, "Westcoast Weekend" -- The California natives unite on the track, which samples "All About You" by another Cali legend, 2Pac.

J Hus featuring Drake, "Who Told You" -- Produced by P2J, the song dropped shortly after Drake teased the collab on his Instagram Story. "They need that music. They need his presence," Drizzy said of the London rapper.

