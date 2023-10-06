New Music Friday: Fivio Foreign, Wiz Khalifa, Janelle Monáe and more

From hardcore drill anthem to collaborative remix tracks and mixtape projects, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Wiz Khalifa, Khali Sober -- Created entirely by Wiz and hometown producer Big Jerm, the new project sees the rapper revisiting his mixtapes roots with 12 fresh, new tracks.

Fivio Foreign, "Why Would I" -- Fresh off his GloRilla collab, "Cha Cha Cha," the New York native released his latest single, a follow-up to his usual hardcore drill anthems, on which he questions the unnecessary opinions of others.

Kevin Gates, "God Slippers" -- Following the release of "I Don't Apologize," the Louisiana rapper dropped off his latest track, a song that tells the story of turning to spirituality for guidance when dealing with self-related issues.

Janelle Monáe ft. Quavo and Latto, "Champagne S***(Remix)" -- Monáe tapped the Atlanta natives for a star-studded remix of her hit song off The Age of Pleasure, which drops the same day as the sold-out Atlanta stop of her TAOP tour.

Hot New Hip-Hop:"

--Doja Cat -- "Agora Hills"

--Drake ft. SZA -- "Slime You Out

--Travis Scott -- "I Know ?"

--Tyla -- "Water"

--Brent Faiyaz -- "WY@"

--Rod Wave ft. 21 Savage -- "Turks & Caicos"

--Lil Tecca -- "Dead or Alive"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.