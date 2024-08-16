New Music Friday: Tinashe, Coco Jones, YG, Mary J. Blige and more

Tinashe dropped her new album, Quantum Baby. It features singles "Nasty" and "Getting No Sleep."

Fresh off the season 3 premiere of Bel-Air, Coco Jones has released "Sweep It Up." "I am so excited to give the world an uptempo R&B bop ... I've been waiting on this for awhile," Coco says.

Mary J. Blige teamed with Fabolous for "Breathing," complete with a new video. The song draws inspiration from Nina Simone's "I Put a Spell on You," and samples "Kick In The Door" by The Notorious B.I.G. and "I Put A Spell On You" by Screamin' Jay Hawkins.

Gucci Mane and DJ Drama's mixtape Greatest Of All Trappers (Gangsta Grillz Edition) is out now. It features single "Chanel Bag" with JT, the only feature on the album.



Coi Leray has released "Not in Store," produced by Doodle's chief brand officer, Pharrell. The song, which features the voice of Coi's character in the Doodles special Dullsville and the Doodleverse will appear on the soundtrack. It's the first release under Doodles Records.

Chance the Rapper recruited Chicago artist Joey Purp for a song called "Bad Boys II." The video, a nod to Martin Lawrence and Will Smith's Bad Boys films, sees Chance and Purp exude "a carefree and confident energy," per a press release, as they drive through Chicago in a convertible.

YG released Just Re'd Up 3. Ty Dolla $ign, G Herbo, Mustard, Tee Grizzley and Saweetie are on the project.

Live versions of Blxst songs "I Need Your Love" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "To The Moon" and "Dance With The Devil" featuring Anderson .Paak are now on Red Bull's 1520 YouTube channel. They're from the album release party for I'll Always Come Find You, which was the first-ever Red Bull On The Record immersive storytelling experience.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.